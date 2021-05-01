Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Stock Holdings Increased by Zazove Associates LLC

Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 186.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,119 shares during the quarter. Braemar Hotels & Resorts makes up approximately 1.0% of Zazove Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Zazove Associates LLC owned about 3.39% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

BHR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,049. The firm has a market cap of $269.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.