Bridge Mutual (BMI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.97 Million

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $39.97 million and $380,444.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for $1.65 or 0.00002855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00284673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $625.39 or 0.01080481 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00026257 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $421.85 or 0.00728826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,767.93 or 0.99805541 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

