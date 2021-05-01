Bridge Oracle (BRG) 1-Day Volume Hits $14.10 Million

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Bridge Oracle has a market cap of $1.33 billion and $14.10 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.66 or 0.00282048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.07 or 0.01109870 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00026652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.81 or 0.00736615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,669.50 or 0.99997403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle launched on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

