Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,532 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $70,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,517 shares of company stock worth $8,348,220 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $508.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.00 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $484.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

