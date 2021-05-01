Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,222 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.23% of Roper Technologies worth $97,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after purchasing an additional 318,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 269,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $446.44 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $333.22 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $413.58 and a 200 day moving average of $409.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

