Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 97 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 2.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.12% of Booking worth $119,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG opened at $2,466.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,385.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,142.65. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,303.25 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Wolfe Research started coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,291.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

