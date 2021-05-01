British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,260 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in AT&T by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 570,162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in AT&T by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 63,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.