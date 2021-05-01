British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

TCOM opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of -72.37 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

