British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 5,800 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $561,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,989,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $19,627,000.

Several research firms recently commented on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

TCOM opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.37 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

