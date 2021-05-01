British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 6,787 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,594 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.3% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $33,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.76 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total value of $20,618,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

