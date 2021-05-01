British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,873 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,953 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Intel by 89.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 27.6% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 85,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $57.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

