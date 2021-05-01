Brokerages Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce sales of $70.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.70 million to $72.00 million. Clarus reported sales of $53.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $282.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.50 million to $289.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $302.50 million, with estimates ranging from $283.50 million to $322.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

CLAR opened at $18.61 on Friday. Clarus has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $582.75 million, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,308,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $633,735.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,650,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 348,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 30,283 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 110,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after buying an additional 51,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

