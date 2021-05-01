Brokerages Anticipate PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.59. PBF Logistics posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%.

PBFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PBF Logistics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Logistics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PBF Logistics by 106.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 307,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBFX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.40. 223,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,283. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $960.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.79. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 60.30%.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

