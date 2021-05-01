Brokerages Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.17 Million

Brokerages forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report $95.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.00 million. Qualys reported sales of $86.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $400.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $402.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $447.23 million, with estimates ranging from $437.24 million to $454.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Qualys by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,484,000 after buying an additional 408,817 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Qualys by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 958,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,835,000 after buying an additional 26,356 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,833,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Qualys by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,801,000 after buying an additional 120,067 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,446,000 after buying an additional 377,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $101.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average of $105.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

