Brokerages Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.63. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $12.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $12.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.25.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $258.86 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $174.15 and a 1 year high of $264.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.47. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

