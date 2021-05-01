Brokerages Expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce $28.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.30 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. AxoGen reported sales of $24.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $125.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.00 million to $127.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $144.90 million, with estimates ranging from $141.50 million to $148.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $18.72 on Friday. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $763.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

