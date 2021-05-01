Brokerages Expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.16. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

CNX stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

