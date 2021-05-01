Brokerages Expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.51 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will announce $160.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.49 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $150.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $648.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $646.70 million to $653.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $694.65 million, with estimates ranging from $686.80 million to $703.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COR. Evercore ISI started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,061,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COR opened at $121.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

