Brokerages Expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. F.N.B. posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of FNB stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.89. 2,208,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,394. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 668,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 136,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 39,955 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

