Brokerages Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $8.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SC shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $34.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

