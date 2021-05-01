Brokerages Expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.84. TriNet Group reported earnings of $2.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,508. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $31,942.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $444,347.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,536,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,302 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 60,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

