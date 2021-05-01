Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.45

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$67.45 and traded as low as C$65.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$66.18, with a volume of 168,924 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.55 billion and a PE ratio of 129.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

