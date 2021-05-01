Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.89

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.89 and traded as high as $22.17. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 329,027 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $207,800.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

