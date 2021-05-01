BTC Lite Trading 28.9% Higher This Week (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. BTC Lite has a market cap of $118,592.41 and $73.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00066776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.05 or 0.00813524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00095612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00044342 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

