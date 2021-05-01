BTSE Market Capitalization Tops $11.05 Million (BTSE)

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. One BTSE coin can currently be purchased for about $2.54 or 0.00004400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTSE has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and approximately $258,048.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BTSE has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.00281657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $624.09 or 0.01082274 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00026414 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.32 or 0.00720232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,692.36 or 1.00048582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BTSE

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. BTSE’s official website is www.btse.com . BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

