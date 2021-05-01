Buckhead Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 377.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $430,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,814,000 after purchasing an additional 318,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 269,628 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $446.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.30. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $333.22 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

