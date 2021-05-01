Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys 5,473 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $265,305,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $141,898,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cerner by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,637 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cerner by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,430,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after acquiring an additional 731,586 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cerner by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after acquiring an additional 667,202 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.87.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

