Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $204.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.17 and a 200-day moving average of $153.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.76 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

