Buckhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 372 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,423.23.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,464.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $982.30 and a 1 year high of $1,524.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,407.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,236.55.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.