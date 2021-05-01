Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 6,021 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Shares of CB stock opened at $171.59 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

