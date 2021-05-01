Business Credit Alliance Chain Trading 8.9% Lower This Week (BCAC)

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a market capitalization of $43,309.40 and $138.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Business Credit Alliance Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00066579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.88 or 0.00813246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00095560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00044409 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Coin Profile

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) is a coin. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 coins and its circulating supply is 470,674,437 coins. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Business Credit Alliance Chain is www.bcachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

