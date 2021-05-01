Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Business First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $494.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Also, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $188,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 111,346 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 34,105 shares during the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.