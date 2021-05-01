BUZZCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $5.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

