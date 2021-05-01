Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 222.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Byline Bancorp worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 174,136 shares in the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BY. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE:BY opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $876.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 4,575 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

