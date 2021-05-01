BZEdge Price Up 20.9% This Week (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 39% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, BZEdge has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $18.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BZEdge alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.52 or 0.00284316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.12 or 0.01081719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.26 or 0.00727248 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00026155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,603.60 or 1.00158896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com

Buying and Selling BZEdge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BZEdge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BZEdge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.