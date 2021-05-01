Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CADLF opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70. Cadeler A/S has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

Separately, DNB Markets started coverage on Cadeler A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It operates two offshore jack up windfarm installation vessels under the Pacific Orca and Pacific Osprey names.

