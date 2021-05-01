Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.4% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 514,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,438,000 after acquiring an additional 107,235 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 324.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 99,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $701,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $8,572,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 302,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,197,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Shares of CDNS opened at $131.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.27 and a one year high of $149.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

