CafeSwap Token (BREW) Hits Market Cap of $9.97 Million

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. During the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for about $4.89 or 0.00008625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CafeSwap Token has a total market cap of $9.97 million and $406,240.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00063482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.47 or 0.00281140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.32 or 0.01132348 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00025737 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.66 or 0.00711617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,832.47 or 1.00190807 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 2,048,368 coins and its circulating supply is 2,037,776 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

