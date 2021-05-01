CafeSwap Token Trading 41.4% Higher This Week (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.24 or 0.00009119 BTC on exchanges. CafeSwap Token has a total market cap of $10.67 million and $350,273.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded 41.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00062966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.40 or 0.00282703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.53 or 0.01080210 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00026285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.74 or 0.00721981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,473.27 or 1.00048721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 2,048,368 coins and its circulating supply is 2,037,776 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

