Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 198.50 ($2.59).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective (down from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Cairn Energy stock opened at GBX 169.80 ($2.22) on Friday. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 117.53 ($1.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The firm has a market cap of £847.76 million and a PE ratio of -2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 171.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 173.68.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

