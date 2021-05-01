Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Down 28.0% in April

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 312,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSQ. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $18.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a positive change from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

