California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,253,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,941,000 after acquiring an additional 682,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after buying an additional 134,775 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after buying an additional 102,369 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.08. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 70.23%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

