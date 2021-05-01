Callisto Network (CLO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $282,906.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $40.40 million and approximately $282,906.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.70 or 0.05090754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00071461 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 103.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 81.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

