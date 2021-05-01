Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,000 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the March 31st total of 114,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CLMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLMT opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $474.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.73.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $553.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.60 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 314.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.