Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL) Trading Down 1.1%

Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.40. 7,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 8,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.28.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.