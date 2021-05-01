Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,829 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,861 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,293 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,720 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth grew its position in Microsoft by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 18,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.15.

MSFT opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.57. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.