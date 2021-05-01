Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.86

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and traded as low as $2.80. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 10,100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1666 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%.

About Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.