Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the March 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 17.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $525.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.77.

CP stock opened at $373.13 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $214.54 and a fifty-two week high of $390.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $371.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are going to split on the morning of Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

