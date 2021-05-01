Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, May 17th

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) are going to split on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of CP opened at $373.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $214.54 and a 1-year high of $390.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 51,739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

