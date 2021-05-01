Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Update

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the March 31st total of 856,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Cango during the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cango during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cango by 30.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cango from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CANG stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.58. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cango will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Cango’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

